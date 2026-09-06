Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse pack on the romance at the 83rd Venice Film Festival

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson and his fiancée, English singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse, brought glamour and romance to the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, where they attended the premiere of Pattinson’s upcoming crime thriller Primetime. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

The couple posed arm-in-arm for photographers and shared a kiss on the red carpet after making a classic Venetian arrival by gondola. While Robert, 40, wore an off-white pinstriped Dior suit paired with a rich cranberry tie, Suki, 34, opted for a mint-green lace two-piece ensemble. The romance continued inside the theatre, where Primetime received a standing ovation lasting between over seven minutes. Amid the applause, Pattinson turned to his partner and shared a celebratory kiss.

In the film, Pattinson plays a fictionalised version of American TV presenter Chris Hansen during the era of To Catch a Predator, the mid-2000s US TV series that orchestrated elaborate sting operations to film adult men seeking to have sex with minors. Hansen was not involved in the production and has criticised the film in interviews for using his name and depicting a fictionalised version of his work without consulting him. He has said he found the actor’s fictional portrayal “overly dramatic”.

Speaking about the criticism at the festival, Pattinson shared, “Obviously, I hope [Hansen] likes the movie. I never really set out to make a movie about Chris Hansen. I never really thought about it, and then I saw the script, and there’s something electrifying about it. I would hope the amount of inspiration his character has given a lot of people for years is some kind of compliment.” HTC