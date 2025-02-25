Russo brothers say upcoming films Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will be ‘challenging for the audiences’

Popular directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about the highly anticipated Marvel films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for release in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Russo brothers will be directing Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which are scheduled to release in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Discussing the ambitious production schedule, at the world premiere of The Electric State, hosted at Los Angeles' historic Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, Joe spoke about the upcoming instalments. “It’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back, it’s a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we’ll see,” he said during his interview with Deadline.

He added, “But we’re very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it.”

When asked whether the films would incorporate long-anticipated elements from the X-Men universe or feature Deadpool, Joe Russo remained evasive, saying, “Who knows? I don’t know. I don’t know who we’re gonna see. I still don’t know.” He concluded with a teasing remark: “Anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie.”

The Russo brothers' return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) follows their previous successes with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Their decision to helm these new projects was influenced by a compelling concept for adapting the Secret Wars storyline, which they found particularly motivating. This narrative, originating from a 2015 comic series by Jonathan Hickman, involves the collision of multiple universes, resulting in a complex battle among various Marvel characters.

In a notable casting development, Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the MCU, not as Iron Man, but portraying the antagonist Doctor Doom. This casting choice has generated significant interest, as it represents a departure from Downey's previous role and introduces a new dynamic to the franchise. The decision to cast Downey as Doctor Doom aligns with Marvel's strategy to rejuvenate the franchise by integrating familiar actors into new roles, thereby offering fresh perspectives within the MCU.