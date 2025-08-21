Gopi Bahu Gia Manek gets married to Varunn Jain in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, cleansing 5 elements; here’s what it means

For two long years, television actor Gia Manek ruled hearts as a beloved daughter-in-law named Gopi Bahu with her show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In 2012, she was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. But she gave fans so many iconic memories during her stint on the show that even after all these years, Gia as the OG Gopi Bahu continues trending on social media with throwback clips. May it be the time she washed a laptop with detergent, or all the times she made her onscreen husband Ahem ji blush. The show and the character became even more popular during the coronavirus pandemic when many viewers re-watched the series. Music composer and YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate even made a hilarious melody on Gopi Bahu and her saas Kokila Behen's iconic Rasode Mein Kaun Tha dialogue. Well, today Gopi Bahu became a real life bahu! That’s right. Gia tied the knot with fellow TV star Varunn Jain today in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha. Newlyweds Gia Manek and Varunn Jain

Giving her fans a pleasant surprise, blushing bride Gia Manek shared pictures post her wedding today, dressed in a golden saree with her husband Varunn Jain’s arms around her. Along with these heartwarming snaps, the actor wrote, “With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife. So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs. Gia & Varunn #bhutashuddhiwedding #isha #gratitude.” For the uninitiated, much like his wife, Varunn is a well-known name in the TV industry, having starred in shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum and Pehredaar Piya Ki, to name a few.

What is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha

Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a special wedding ritual rooted in the yogic system, is offered by Sadhguru’s nonprofit spiritual organisation Isha Foundation. According to the official website: “Bhuta Shuddhi is a refinement of the five elements in the human system (earth, water, air, fire, and space). Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha offers the couple the opportunity to achieve a deep bond on an elemental level. In this elaborate sacred ceremony, the couple circumambulates a sacred wedding fire.”

We wish the newlyweds all the happiness and love as they embark on this exciting journey today!