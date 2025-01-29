'This is just sad': Fans react to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor fencing their balcony following stabbing incident

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have had an unexpectedly trying month of January. Earlier this month, an attempted burglary at their Satguru Sharan residence in Bandra, Mumbai, went terribly wrong as Saif sustained as many as six serious stab injuries while attempting to protect his family. He was taken the nearby Lilavati Hospital and rushed into emergency surgery. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan get their balcony fenced post stabbing incident

Though Saif made a grand return home in 5 days and is currently recouping from the impact of it all, the incident has of course left the family, and the residents of the posh locality rather jolted. In Kareena's official statement addressing the situation, shared to her Instagram handle, in no uncertain terms touched upon how the constant intrusiveness of the paparazzi actually pose a risk to their family's safety. An excerpt read, "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety".

The family has largely kept things quiet on their end as they heal from the ordeal they were put through. That being said, preventive safety measures now no longer appear an 'option' for them. At the time of Saif's return from the hospital, it was revealed that Ronit Roy's security agency would now look into the actor's safekeeping. The Pataudi couple have now gone a step ahead and decided to fence in their balcony with wiring. Visuals of the work under way have been doing the rounds of social media since yesterday.

Why the couple has decided to fence in their beautiful balcony is more than self-explanatory and the internet is sympathetic of the same. Comments expressing the sentiment read: "This is just sad.... I don't think people realise the terror one feels when they discover that they are not safe in their own home. ... Happened to us once when we were robbed... Took years to feel 'at home' again", "I mean the paps + random ppl are literally standing at their gate 24/7 and can easily even walk up to them when they are getting into their cars etc. so not sure if they are taking the steps to ensure safety" and "Probably for security from the same people who ar recording it".

