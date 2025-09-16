Saiyaara star Aneet Padda signs her next project, will star in courtroom drama alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh: Report

After her successful debut with Saiyaara, actor Aneet Padda has already signed on to her next big project. According to a report in Bollywood Bubble, the 22-year-old will now be seen in Nyaya, a courtroom drama where she steps into the role of a young survivor fighting for justice. Aneet Padda will soon star in a courtroom drama alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh

The film, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur, is set against the backdrop of a legal battle and tackles themes of courage and truth.

“Aneet Padda will be seen playing a victim, who takes a brave stand against a powerful (godman) spiritual leader who has misbehaved with her. The story follows an intense courtroom drama that will fight against injustice for women," a source was quoted as saying.

"Her character is central to the story and brings emotional depth to the narrative. It aims to highlight themes of justice, power imbalance, and courage,” the source added.

The film is being directed by Nitya Mehra, known for projects like Baar Baar Dekho and Made in Heaven, along with her husband Karan Kapadia. This will mark the duo’s second collaboration with Aneet after their show Big Girls Don’t Cry. Apart from its powerful storyline, Nyaya boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma, who are expected to add further weight to the narrative.

For Aneet, this project marks a significant departure from her debut performance in Saiyaara, which was produced by Yash Raj Films. While the romantic drama highlighted her in a lighthearted and youthful space, Nyaya positions her in a more mature, hard-hitting role that deals with layered emotions and social realities.

Saiyaara, released in July this year, received a strong box-office opening and has continued to win audiences with its OTT run, further solidifying Aneet’s entry into the industry. Riding on the success of her debut, the 22-year-old actor seems to be making careful and bold choices with her career.