Aneet Padda reacts to fan sharing her cute childhood video from when she was on stage at 10: ‘Smiling so wide…’

Actor Aneet Padda has become a rage ever since her debut film, Saiyaara, became such a massive hit. A fan recently unearthed an old video from 2014 showing a young Aneet performing at the Annual Theatre Festival. Moved by it, here’s how the actor reacted. Aneet Padda seemed happy that the fan had found an old video of hers.

Aneet Padda’s childhood video unearthed

A fan posted an old video of hers on Instagram, writing, “Here is link for everyone who want to watch it. https://youtu.be/ZrMSQcbdBVw?si=LdJly6iL9O1O2GXQ. This is so cute. Found this on youtube how adorable you are @aneetpadda_.” The video shows Aneet as a child, dressed in a yellow and green kurta and performing on stage.

Reacting to the post, Aneet mentioned that the video made her day. She wrote, “Oh my god, this was a defining moment for me. Thank you thank you thank you for sharing this, I’ve been trying to find it for the longest time-smiling so wide my cheeks hurt.” The video that was posted on YouTube in 2014 was taken at the Annual Theatre Festival 2012-2013, when Aneet was just ten or eleven years old.

Numerous fans also left comments under the video, calling her a ‘star’. One wrote, “Always a Stargirl.” Another commented, “soo cute you look the same.” One fan thought, “You deserve every single praise and love aneet…. Born superstar.” Several others also commented, calling her a ‘superstar’.

About Aneet Padda

For those unfamiliar, Aneet hails from a non-film family and was raised in Amritsar. She began her career by acting in advertisements. In 2022, she played a brief role in Kajol’s film Salaam Venky. In 2024, she debuted as a lead with the Prime Video web series Big Girls Don’t Cry. She also sang and composed a track for the series titled Masoom.

In 2025, she starred in the anthology series Yuva Sapno Ka Safar. But it was Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which was released in July, that made her a household name. Produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, the romantic drama has made ₹569.75 crore worldwide since its release. The film also stars Ahaan Panday in the lead role.