Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh’s chemistry in Battle Of Galwan’s Main Hoon makes Valentine’s Day even more special

Apart from soulful lyrics, mesmerising background score and an angelic voice, what makes a love song perfect is the chemistry between two actors. That is exactly what makes Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh’s new track Main Hoon so beautiful. Today on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, makers of their upcoming film Battle Of Galwan released the romantic song online, giving fans the perfect addition to their V-Day playlist. It is love in its purest form as we witness Salman and Chitrangda’s love story and the sacrifices of a soldier’s family.

Helmed by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall, the song Main Hoon walks us through the love story of a soldier on the battlefield, who misses his wife and children dearly. Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh look perfect with each other, ever so convincing as a married couple who have been together for 11 years and are the proud parents of two sons. The chemistry between them is passionate yet calm, making it difficult to look away from the screen. This fresh onscreen jodi has our heart!

Netizens could not have agreed more. In the comment section below, one such social media user gushed, “Beautiful songs aap dono jabardast lag rahe hain,” whereas another agreed and shared, “Beautiful 🥰 pairing Salman sir x Chithrangda mam 🙌❤️.” Another comment read, “What a beautiful chemistry between them 💟💟,” whereas a fan stated, “Saadi krlo bhaijaan se please 👏.” A Salman fan shared, “Sir Valentine ho ya na ho aapka swag hi permanent celebration hai 🔥❤️,” whereas another comment read, “This is the Salman Khan we’ve been missing — pure fire and swag!”

This is truly the best Valentine’s Day gift that Salman Khan’s fans could have asked for. The film stars Bhaijaan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was posthumously honoured with the Maha Vir Chakra. Battle Of Galwan is set to arrive in theatres on April 17.