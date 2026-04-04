Salman Khan-Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone-Allu Arjun: Bollywood-South pairings to look forward to

With crossover between different language industries becoming a norm in Indian cinema, here are some exciting first time pairings between Bollywood and South stars that will grace the screens in coming time: Bollywood- South jodis to look forward to Salman Khan-Nayanthara

The latest and arguably the biggest North-South collaboration is happening with Salman Khan and Nayanthara coming together for Vamshi Paidpally’s next. Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan in 2023, and now the lady superstar of the South is pairing with one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema. The film goes on floors this month. Rajkummar Rao-Keerthy Suresh

After making her Hindi film debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John (2024), Keerthy Suresh returns to Bollywood with Raftaar, where she is paired opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is set in the high-stakes world of education and business, focusing on ambition, greed, and a “charged relationship” between the lead pair. It is produced by Rajkummar’s wife, actor Patralekhaa and is eyeing a theatrical release on July 24. Janhvi Kapoor-Ram Charan

Janhvi Kapoor made her South debut with Devara: Part 1 (2024), co-starring Jr NTR. For her next South project, she is pairing with his RRR (2021) co-star Ram Charan in Peddi. The film follows a determined young man who rises through fierce sporting contests, confronting rivalry, pride and the weight of expectation in a village. It releases theatrically on April 30. Yash-Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown -Ups created quite a stir on its release, and it will see Yash starring alongside four female actors. Three of them are stars of Hindi cinema- Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. Set in a bygone era, Toxic unfolds in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture. It arrives in theatres on June 4. Deepika Padukone-Allu Arjun