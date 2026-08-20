How a candidate with ‘terrible English’ became a Mumbai founder’s top employee: ‘He’s my best hire’

In a corporate culture often obsessed with polished English, one Mumbai entrepreneur decided to break the mould. Kanan Bahl took a calculated leap when interviewing a candidate from a Tier-2 city who possessed outstanding technical abilities but struggled to articulate himself in English. Rather than letting language barriers dismiss genuine talent, Bahl hired him for a client-facing role and encouraged him to speak comfortably in Hindi. Today, that candidate stands out as Bahl’s most successful hire. The founder shared about the employee’s exceptional skills. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“I interviewed a guy from a Tier-2 city whose English was terrible. But he was too good with his sample task. I was still overthinking about hiring him because his role involved facing the clients. I still hired him!” Bahl wrote on X.

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He continued, “I was tired of hiring people great with their English but terrible with their technical skills. Today he’s my best hire. I asked him to communicate confidently in Hindi with clients.”

Explaining his decision, Bahl further added, “People like Kumar Vishwas attract the highest speaking audience because he’s great with his Hindi. Never heard him speak in English. The Japanese, Chinese, Koreans - all speak in their native languages and they hardly know how to speak in English. Speaking good English is important but it isn’t the a barometer of your intelligence or capabilities.”