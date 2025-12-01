Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru give love a second chance: Here's how their relationship began

Samantha and Raj got married in an intimate ceremony held at Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre. Only about 30 close friends and family members attended the low-key affair. Samantha shared a few pictures from the wedding on Instagram with the simple caption, “🤍01.12.2025🤍.” The 38-year-old actor was seen wearing a traditional red saree for the occasion.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. According to reports, the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony on Monday (December 1) morning, marking a new beginning for both. Their journey — which began as a professional collaboration — has gradually evolved into one of the most talked-about relationships in the industry. But if you're one of those who didn't even know they were dating, here's everything you need to know about their relationship.

Speculation about their secret ceremony began circulating on Sunday night after Raj Nidimoru’s former wife, Sshyamali De, shared a cryptic story on Instagram that read, “Desperate people do desperate things”.

How it all began Samantha and Raj’s association dates back to 2021, when they worked together on The Family Man S2, a web series that marked Samantha’s digital debut under Raj & DK’s direction. Their first meeting was purely professional, but the collaboration sparked a creative connection that would continue for years.

The two reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024, where their off-screen camaraderie drew attention. Though the show received mixed reviews, it marked a turning point in their relationship.

Their bond grew stronger over time, both professionally and personally. Earlier this year, Samantha shared pictures on Instagram celebrating her venture into sports — several of which featured Raj. Later, she posted about “new beginnings” as she turned producer, with Raj appearing in the accompanying images. Her caption read, “It’s been a long road, but here we are. New beginnings @tralalamovingpictures.”