Samay Raina makes a king-size comeback, announces new tour: ‘The most testing time of my life…’

Samay Raina is a well-known name in the comic industry. He began his journey on-stage with open mics in 2017 and went on to win Comicstaan Season 2 two years later. But it was in 2024 that Samay made it big in the comedy scene when he started his reality show, India’s Got Latent, where he along with other celebrities uncovered hidden talents. Things went downhill in the last episode earlier this year when his co-judge and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps made a controversial remark about ‘sex with parents’. Ranveer, Samay and most of the judges’ panel got into trouble. But slowly and steadily, they made a comeback on social media. Today, Samay shared his first Instagram post after the controversy, hitting back at those who ever questioned his talent. Samay Raina's Unfiltered Tour

The video begins with an audio clip, which says, “People who buy tickets to listen to all this stuff, they buy tickets and they go to these shows and they sit and listen and they clap for this, whatever this is. I don't know if these are even jokes.” This is followed by a glimpse into the US-Canada Tour Unfiltered by Samay Raina, where we witness the crazy crowds who filled up stadiums to watch the comedian live. Samay was simultaneously dealing with FIRs and online trolling for the India’s Got Latent controversy. In a wholesome moment, he video called his parents in Jammu and showed them the audience cheering for him. While Samay has been active on his Instagram stories, this is his first official post on his grid. To add on to the joy, Samay announced his next tour which will take him to Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand!

Samay Raina announces new tour

Along with the dates of his next international tour, Samay shared, “The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy. I'll see you on tour.” Well, fans can’t keep calm. Gushing in the comment section below, one social media user shared, “You made us wait for too long❤️Welcome back hero🙌,” whereas another referred to cricketer Virat Kohli’s retirement and wrote, “Ek king retire huya , aur doosre ka comeback 🔥🔥.” Another happy netizen shared, “Samay ka samay finally aa gaya 🔥,” whereas a comment read, “New episode dropping when?”

Just minutes later, Samay shared, “We have crashed the ticketing websites, should be fine in a bit guys.” Well, this is going to be big!