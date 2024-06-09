Sameera Reddy reveals she was "pressured to get a boob job" at the top of her career

Sameera Reddy recently dropped a picture on Instagram that showed her when she was a 28-year-old actor alongside her at 45 today, and the reactions to it have her amazed. “People said I look happier and more comfortable in my skin now. I looked chiselled at 28, but there is a warmth and comfort in 45,” she says, revealing that internet actually had her age wrong. “When I was 40, it had my age as 38. But I immediately got it changed as I was proud of being 40. Interviews mein itna fenk fenk ke, Google picked up the wrong age,” she quips. Sameera Reddy on ageing gracefully and being pressured to get a boob job done

Reddy shares that when she was actively working, she faced a lot of pressure to get work done on her body. “I can’t emphasise enough on the amount of pressure that was put on me to get a boob job at the top of my career. So many people kept saying, ‘Sameera, sab log kar rahe hain, aap kyun nahin’. But I didn’t want something like that inside me,” she says, adding that right company helped her stay away from going under the knife. “It’s like you are hiding a flaw but it’s not a flaw, it’s how life is. I will not judge someone who wants to have plastic surgery and botox, but what works for me is internally fixing myself,” she insists.

Reddy is lauded on Instagram for accepting her ageing. But when she started it, she was asked to apply “so many filters”. “I said I’ll show my skin when it is bad, I’ll show my cellulite and my weight. This is who I am. I am more grateful for doing this rather than being that perfect 36-24-36 figure,” she says, adding that people’s love to her reels are “my real accolades”. “I get to be real which I never got to do when I was an actor. There was always this parda between me and my audience. We only put out what people wanted to hear, but it gives people anxiety when you show you ‘wake up looking like this’. No, you don’t. I wake up every day looking like crap, running behind my children. But I have the capacity to look amazing as a 45-year-old, and I own it. When you show your grey hair, your belly fat and your stretch marks, someone out there feels ‘there is somebody else like me’ and it takes away the pressure on them,” she says.