Sameera Reddy remembers Pankaj Udhas, recalls shooting Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein: Today I am everything because of him

Actor Sameera Reddy, who has worked with late ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas in the cult classic music video Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, feels extremely sad today as she owes her career to the veteran singer. "I just heard, I am having chills while talking to you right now. I have tears in my eyes. I am heartbroken. It's sad that we have lost him," she says. sameera reddy pankaj udhas

Recalling those good days back in 2012, Reddy shares, "Today I am everything I am because of him. They spotted me and chose me. I was a young kid with no aspirations and didn't know what I was doing, but somehow I became a part of this cult song, it's one of his biggest hits. It was a privilege and honour that I was a part of it, " adding, "I remember meeting him at a party after a few years of its release when I became an actress, I went up to him and took a bow and said, 'People spotted me because of you, I am who I am because of you.' He was so touched and pleased. He was such a warm and humble personality. He smiled and said, 'It was only because of your hardwork'. I feel that sometimes you just have to be chosen and I think that song chose me and till today people remember that song."

"I was very nervous when I met him, I was shaking and so scared because it was the first time I was facing the camera. I remember thinking, 'What have I got myself into?' But, he was just smiling through it all. He was so relaxed and never intimidated being a senior, there was no pressure," Reddy tells us.

The 45-year-old can help but share how the song hold so much importance even today. "Even today, I know that when that song starts, my whole generation comes together in solidarity. It is nostalgia, bringing emotions and people together. I can never forget it and I am so indebtable," she quips.

"For years, when I met him afterwards also, he always so grounded. Nobody will forget him. He is a legend and his music will be forever," says Reddy, as her voice breaks while remembering the late legend.