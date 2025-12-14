Samridhii Shukla on ten years being the Hindi voice of Eleven in Stranger Things

Actor Samridhii Shukla says her years with Stranger Things have made her “extremely happy and content.” Actor Samridhii Shukla

Currently starring in longest-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii — the voice of Eleven — says, “My association with Stranger Things goes a long way, almost 10 years… it feels like my own show as I dub for the latest outing.”

In an exclusive chat, she talks about her unexpected rise as a voice-over artist, calling it “a journey of unexpected growth.” She says, “I’ve dubbed for Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Taapsee Pannu, and Emma Watson in movies like Brahmastra, Gehraiyaan, Haseen Dilruba, and Beauty and The Beast. The Hindi voice of Eleven is me. It’s my voice fans hear with Millie Bobby Brown on screen (laughs).”

The 30-year-old recalls, “I wasn’t even that good of a voice artist then, but Eleven had few dialogues—mostly shouting—so I got on board. The role became a catalyst.”

Samridhii says, “As Eleven’s character progressed, I progressed too… it’s been a journey from a new VO artist to a much more pro version. Eleven has grown, and I have grown personally as well.” She adds, “It is beautiful how both streams of my career have flowed into each other… I can see the characters better and understand the actors deeply.”

“This year has been huge for me—Stranger Things is one, and completing 5,000 episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is another. Both have shaped my life,” she adds, reflecting on her milestones.



Talking about her character in the show she shares, “Abhira made me stronger. Samridhii Shukla says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has pushed her to grow as an actor while completing 5000 episodes. Playing Abhira, she shares, has strengthened her both emotionally and creatively.”