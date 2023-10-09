Sana Khan on paps clicking her baby’s picture: I was very angry, I will decide when I want my child to be seen

Recently, Sana Khan was returning from Umrah with her husband Mufti Anaas and their newborn baby Saiyad Tariq, when the paparazzi started clicking their baby’s pictures in the pram at the airport, and the video was even posted online. In the clip, Anaas can be seen getting angry and warning the paps to not click their baby, and it went viral. Sana tells us, “I was unaware that there would be any media or paps at the airport, because I am not in contact with anyone now and I don’t call people, so maybe they were waiting for some other artiste already. In fact, the girl in the burkha is my cousin sister, I did not even know she was going to come, she surprised us. That’s why I look all confused in the video, because I had no idea about the paps and her.” Sana Khan on paps clicking her baby's pictures

She also points out that when popular stars in the industry don’t want their baby’s pictures on social media, their decision is respected and adhered to. “Yahi agar koi bade log hote and unko privacy chahie ho, toh unke baby ki photo nahi dikhaate ho humko. I have seen their baby’s picture covered with a heart or star on social media. Why?” says the 35-year-old, adding, “Toh logic simple hai na, if we have not posted our baby anywhere, why would you post it? Even if you made the video, you could have edited it or put a sticker, but you chose not to.”

The former actor also emphasises that every parent wants to prioritise their baby’s protection. “Harr koi apne baby ko protect karna chaahta hai and there is nothing wrong with that. I will decide when I want my child to be seen. Maybe today I am okay, maybe tomorrow I am not okay. Nobody should question me on that, because it’s on me as a parent,” she asserts.

Khan further adds, “Everyone understands that the baby can also get scared when you start clicking pictures suddenly, and it was 2 at night at that time. Naturally kisi ko bhi gussa aaega, because you don’t want your newborn to be under judgement,” stating that trollers don’t even leave a baby on social media. “Judgements are there, because there are always some idiots who find faults even in a little baby. We generally even get very hateful communal comments on our posts. People are very insensitive. My husband was also mad at them because achaanak se photo leliya. And when I saw the video, I was very angry, ki itna bolne ke baad bhi they put the video. If a parent hasn’t revealed their baby’s face, then you should also not take or post. Ab vo hogaya, and I expect them not to click my baby’s pictures again,” she wraps up.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!