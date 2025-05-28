Sanam band's Keshav Dhanraj and Marcia D'Souza on daughter Mia's birth: Felt like she was already a part of our lives

On Wednesday, Keshav Dhanraj, drummer in the band Sanam, announced the arrival of his daughter with wife, entrepreneur Marcia D’Souza Dhanraj. Born on May 18, the couple has named her Mia Sky Dhanraj, and while talking to us, the new dad shares, “Mia has different meanings in different languages, which mainly symbolises love and belonging. And when she was born, she was clearly a Mia.” Keshav Dhanraj, Marcia Dsouza and their daughter Mia

Keshav insists that they were a little “over-prepared” for Mia’s arrival. “It was planned so well out for us that it felt like she was already a part of our lives. But the first time me and Marcia saw her, heard her cry and held her hand, we were both in tears. I was like, 'you know me, you've heard my voice before, and I know you’,” he gushes, adding, “Mia is just so adorable. I'm surprised how beautiful and sweet she is.”

Marcia also calls their newborn the “biggest blessing in their lives”. “When we are at home, we just sit and stare at her tiny feet and fingers, and we love it. She's so beautiful. It's amazing to see how our family members shower with her with so much of love. When they come home, they all fight to carry her in their arms. It's crazy to see, but also fun,” she says.

Keshav is also gobsmacked to see his wife in the role of a mother. “Marcia surprised even the doctors because usually after delivery, you're bedridden for about a week or so. But she was up and about that same night, trying to walk, and talk to everybody who came to see us. Her recovery is going well,” he shares.

Being a pet parent of four dogs, the feeling of fatherhood was already there in Keshav. It has just become stronger with Mia. “While this experience is a lot different, still the responsibility level seems to be similar. And the way that our dogs and the baby have gotten along, it’s incredible. All four dogs have changed completely, they're so protective around her. Earlier I used to be the one protecting them, but now suddenly they're protecting her,” he ends.