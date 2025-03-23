Sanam band's Keshav Dhanraj on announcing pregnancy with wife Marcia D'Souza: It has literally changed our world

Keshav Dhanraj, the drummer from Sanam band, recently announced that he and wife, entrepreneur Marcia D'Souza Dhanraj are expecting their first child. Expressing his excitement about the same, Keshav tells us, “We both are very excited about this. It's been something that both of us have been looking forward to for a really long time as individuals, and now that we're together, it's like a new journey that has literally changed our world." Keshav Dhanraj announces pregnancy with Marcia D'Souza(Photo: Instagram)

The musician raves about his wife saying, “She's such a strong individual on her own, she doesn't require too much pampering. But I do the like to do the most that I can for her, and support her in what she loves, like she still goes to work. She still handles everything on her own, and she doesn't like to just sit idle. So, she's literally on the go doing everything. When we travel for shows now, the first thought on my head is when I'm going to be back.”

Keshav is already inculcating musical taste in their unborn child. “I have just been playing the piano and even Marcia is also learning to play now. So, we get together in the evenings and play some piano music for our baby. We are repeating the same tunes again and again, hoping that when the baby is born, the familiar music will keep the baby calm,” he shares, adding that they are making sure that the baby strengthens their relationship”: “This is completely a life-changing experience, and it can go two ways. Some people usually end up focusing so much on the kid that they lose their relationship, but we're really into each other, so what's more important is that we keep that balance between the baby and also our relationship.”

Ask Keshav about how his band reacted to the baby news and he shares, “It is going to be the first Sanam baby. After our immediate families, the next step was to tell our band. So, we call them all home for dinner, and we had a fun surprise for them. They were just so excited, but there was something freaky that happened before.” The dad-to-be reveals that while him and the lead vocalist of their band Sanam never spoke about things like babies, the day that he and Marcia had to go for the test, Sanam Puri somehow brought the topic up. “He just looked at me and asked is Marcia pregnant. I just laughed it out and the exact same thing happened with my best friend Kanika, who was in New York City. The day when me and Marcia found out the news, as we were going to hospital, I get a message from her saying she saw a dream that Marcia was pregnant,” he adds.

So, is he ready for daddy duties? “I wanted kids for a long time like and there was a point when I was single for a while, and I was considering adopting. But in India, it's not easy to adopt if you are a single dad. But then, of course, I met Marcia, and life changed. Right now, we have four dogs that we treat like babies. They are well-trained and are amazing dogs. So, I believe that I might have the skills to be a good dad,” he ends.