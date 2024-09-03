Sanam Puri: Music is about emotion and AI can’t replicate that

It was in 2011 when four like-minded guys with a love for singing got together to form a band. Cut to present, Sanam has turned out to be one of the biggest bands finding their way to popularity through social media, with over one crore subscribers on YouTube. And they mention that the key to their success is staying true to their sound while embracing new trends of the music world. Also read: Meet the social media sensations who are reinventing Bollywood classics #coverstars Sanam band was formed in 2011.

The band comprises Sanam Puri (Lead Vocals), Samar Puri (Lead Guitar and Vocals), Venky S or Venkat Subramaniyam (Bass Guitar and Vocals) and Keshav Dhanraj (Drums and Vocals).

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the band looked back at their journey in the industry, their evolving friendship and how Artificial Intelligence (AI) impacted them. Here are excerpts from the chat:

How has your friendship evolved over the years as bandmates, and how does it influence your music?

Keshav Dhanraj: Our friendship has been the foundation of SANAM. Over the years, we've gone from being just bandmates to becoming more like brothers. This bond has deeply influenced our music, allowing us to be in sync creatively and emotionally. When we’re in the studio or on stage, that connection translates into a kind of musical chemistry that’s hard to describe but easy to feel.

Can you share a memorable moment that highlights the bond within the band?

Samar: Something that comes to mind is from during our first international tour. We had a few days off to explore each city together. We always ended up getting lost in an unfamiliar neighbourhoods together. We would spent hours wandering around, trying local food, and even listening to some local musicians. This always reminds us of why we love being a band, not just for the music, but for the experiences and memories we create together as friends.

Venky S: One of them was performing at The House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam, which was incredible, especially because it was on Friendship Day, which is so close to what SANAM stands for. The energy from the crowd was amazing, and we felt like we were just a bunch of friends jamming together rather than performing in front of an audience. The whole event was a celebration of friendship, and being a part of that was really special for us.

These days there are conversations around how AI is encroaching the entertainment space. How do you see AI's impact on the music industry?

Sanam Puri: AI is definitely a double-edged sword. On one hand, it’s a powerful creative tool that can help artists explore new sounds and ideas. But on the other hand, there’s the risk of it becoming a substitute for human creativity, which could be a threat. For us, music is about emotion and connection, something that I believe AI can’t fully replicate. It’s important to use AI as an aid, not a replacement.

Are reel trends taking over the music industry and influencing how music is made?

Keshav Dhanraj: Reel trends are definitely having a big influence on the music industry. In some ways, it’s positive because it allows artists to reach a wider audience and be more creative in how they present their music. However, there’s a downside too, it can sometimes prioritise quick, catchy hooks over deeper, more meaningful music. We try to strike a balance by staying true to our sound while also embracing new trends in a way that feels authentic to us.

What message do you hope your music conveys to your listeners?

Samar Puri: The core message of our music has always been about spreading love, positivity, and unity. We want our listeners to feel that they’re not alone, that there’s always someone out there who understands and cares for them. Friendship is a big part of being in a band, and we hope that through our songs, people feel connected not just to us, but to each other as well.

Can you give us a sneak peek into any upcoming projects?

Sanam Puri: We’ve got some exciting projects in the pipeline, but we’re particularly excited about a few surprises planned for next year. We can’t reveal too much yet, but let’s just say it’s going to be something fresh and new.