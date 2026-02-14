Sara Khan and Krishh Pathak: Now every day is a Valentine's Day

Television star Sara Khan and her husband, Krishh Pathak, have been capturing hearts online, documenting their journey through “lovey-dovey” vlogs that offer fans an inside look into their new life together. After exchanging vows in a beautiful ceremony on December 5, 2025, in Mumbai, this February 14th marks a significant milestone: their very first Valentine’s Day as a married couple. “After marriage, I feel every day is Valentine’s Day,” Sara shares with a glow. “As a newly wedded couple, this is extra special for us. I am actually super excited because I think something amazing is coming my way from my hubby!” Sara Khan and Krishh Pathak

​Reflecting on the months since their winter wedding, Sara admits to feeling overwhelmed by the depth of their connection. She views their relationship itself as the ultimate prize, stating that her first and biggest gift this year is simply their “beautiful bond.” Describing Krishh as a “superb person” who completes her, she expresses a deep sense of contentment in their partnership. For this duo, the definition of romance has shifted away from grand, cinematic displays toward a more grounded reality. “For us, love is just being together. Woh bahut hi zyada important hain,” Sara explains, emphasising that working together to build a life and acting as each other’s support system is what truly fuels the romance in their lives.

​Beyond the quiet moments at home, the couple also swears by the importance of shared adventures to keep their spark alive. Sara believes that for any husband and wife to truly evolve, they must step out of their comfort zones and explore the world as a team. “Travelling brings a lot of learning and bonding for any two people,” she notes. According to the actress, these trips do not always need to be elaborate international vacations; even a quick weekend getaway can do wonders for a couple’s spirit. As they celebrate this special day, it is clear that for Sara and Krishh, the secret to a happy marriage lies in the simple joy of togetherness and the constant pursuit of new shared memories.