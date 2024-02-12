Sara Khan: Don’t understand why makers want to repeat roles or stories on TV

She shot to fame with Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, since then Sara Khan ’s career trajectory has seen a lot of fluctuations. Along with acting, the actor is also delving into music after she received a lot of positive response to her single, Blackheart and is working on her next: “I love singing. If I hadn’t been an actor, I would have been a singer. I’m not professionally trained, but I sing from my heart, and my fans love it.” Sara Khan

Having starred in a few grey roles of late, the actor hopes to do more positive roles henceforth. “When I started my career, I played a protagonist and was offered only positive roles, as is the case with television. Later, I took up some grey roles, and since then I’ve had only such offers,” she explains.

The 34-year-old doesn’t know “if it’s a good idea to repeat oneself”. She adds, “I don’t understand why makers on television want to repeat the same things. The mindset in the industry is that if an actor looks glam in one show, then they should do the same role again and again. Of late, I’m not taking up anything because most of the offers I’m getting are for negative roles, which I don’t want to do… I know I have more in me as an actor [that can be] explored.”

Having been a part of the TV industry for 17 years now, for the actor, who was last seen in Spy Bahu and Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2, “waiting for the right role is a challenge”. She adds, “Of course, you have to wait, but working and being seen is also important. Today, there are so many TV channels, yet TV shows find it tough to survive and even complete one year on air. Shows come and go and there’s no recall value of so many of them. So many serials wrap up within three or six months. There’s competition among channels and also due to OTT content,” she ends.