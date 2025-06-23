Sardaarji 3 controversy: 'Will ban Diljit Dosanjh,’ say film bodies over Pakistani actor Hania Aamir’s casting in film

After much speculation about whether Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, it has now been revealed that the latter has a prominent role in the film. On Monday, Diljit dropped the trailer on social media, confirming Hania remains a part of the star cast. The timing of this move has drawn attention, with netizens slamming Diljit for working with the Pakistani actor. This comes amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack and India’s subsequent response through Operation Sindoor. Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Sardaarji 3 with Hania Aamir.

While the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 is currently unavailable for viewing in India and the film won't release in the country, the move to cast Hania is being seen by many as "anti-national".

Speaking about Hania's casting in the film, Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association, tells us, "We had written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) earlier, and they refused to give it a certificate. I had seen Hania's tweets as well during the time of Operation Sindoor. We are going to take action and tell the producers to not work with him (Diljit). He should be fully boycotted in the country by music labels and Punjabi film industry. Diljit is a compulsive Pakistani lover."

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), adds, "Diljit se lekar film ke producers ko - sab ko ban kar denge India mein, dobaara film nahi bana paayenge. Federation ne soch liya hai 100 per cent. Jo nation ke saath nahi, woh hamare saath nahin. Hum deshdrohiyon ke saath kaam nahi kar sakte. It doesn't matter if the film is not releasing in India - they shouldn't come to India only. Songs and everything will be boycotted."

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, several film federations called for a complete ban on Pakistani artistes working in India — a move similar to the one enforced after the 2016 Uri attack. Additionally, Instagram accounts of Pakistani celebrities such as Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar, and Mahira Khan were restricted in India. Their images were also removed from digital music album covers on streaming platforms - for instance, actor Mawra Hocane’s picture was digitally erased from the poster of Sanam Teri Kasam.