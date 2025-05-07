Second trailer of GTA 6 released by Rockstar Games; Netizens say 'gotta survive till 2026'

The internet erupted in a frenzy on Tuesday after Rockstar Games dropped the second trailer for the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI. While the trailer itself showcased breathtaking visuals, high-octane action, and teased deeper plotlines, it was the fans who truly stole the show with their hilarious, emotional, and over-the-top reactions. The second trailer of GTA 6 was released on Tuesday

From Reddit threads to YouTube comments and X (formerly Twitter) memes, fans collectively lost their minds. One user summed up the cultural weight of the trailer, commenting: “Survived COVID, inflation, and three Spider-Man reboots just to make it to this trailer… now I gotta survive till 2026 too? Damn.” Another wrote, “This trailer feels more like a love-action movie. The visuals are insane, and the dialogue feels Oscar-worthy.”

The second trailer introduced us to Lucia and Jason, the game’s central criminal duo, and the Bonnie & Clyde-style chemistry between them had fans instantly hooked. The introduction of Lucia as the series' first playable female protagonist has been met with enthusiasm. Fans are excited to see her dynamic with Jason, drawing comparisons to classic crime duos.

Despite the announcement that the game's release has been delayed until May 26, 2026, the trailer has managed to rekindle excitement among the fanbase. The anticipation is palpable, with fans expressing both their eagerness and frustration over the extended wait.

The trailer's impact is evident in its rapid accumulation of views and likes, reflecting the game's cultural significance and the community's fervent anticipation.

As the countdown to the game's release continues, the gaming community remains abuzz with discussions, theories, and shared excitement, all sparked by this latest glimpse into the world of Grand Theft Auto VI.

With over 50 million views in under 48 hours, it’s clear that GTA VI is more than just a game—it's a cultural event. And if the internet’s reaction is any indication, fans are more than ready to cause some chaos in Vice City… they just have to wait a bit longer.