Seth Rogen was ‘in shock’ after The Studio received record-breaking 23 Emmy nominations: ‘Sort of flooded with fear…’

Popular American filmmaker, writer and actor Seth Rogen is still processing the overwhelming success of The Studio, which scored a historic 23 Emmy nominations—an all-time record for the most nods ever received by a comedy series. Speaking to EXTRA TV while promoting the upcoming season of Platonic, Seth opened up about how the news initially left him stunned. Seth Rogen has been nominated for an Emmy in the Best Actor category for his performance in The Studio

“I was honestly in shock a bit… sort of in a daze,” he admitted. At the time the nominations were announced, he was in the middle of writing for the show, and the moment of celebration quickly turned into a wave of self-doubt. “I was just sort of flooded with the fear that what we were doing wasn't good enough and that we should start over because now there was all this pressure,” he said.

However, once the initial panic subsided, the 43-year-old allowed himself to enjoy the moment. “I got over that and then by the evening I started to feel very happy,” he recalled. He and his wife marked the milestone in a relaxed, low-key fashion. “We went out and got some cheeseburgers and had some glasses of wine and it was lovely,” he added.

Despite the accolades, Seth confessed that he feels a bit guilty. “I feel bad. Trust me, there is guilt over all this,” he quipped, suggesting he’s still coming to terms with the show’s massive reception.

With its impressive nomination count, The Studio is now officially the most-nominated first-year comedy in Emmy history, overtaking the previous record of 20 nominations set by Ted Lasso in 2021.

For Seth personally, this year marks a significant professional milestone. He received his first-ever nomination for Lead Actor in a Comedy, adding to his previous recognition in producing and supporting roles for shows like Pam & Tommy and The Boys. This brings his career Emmy tally to eight. Additionally, he’s also nominated for writing and directing The Studio, sharing those honors with longtime collaborator and co-creator Evan Goldberg.