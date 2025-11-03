Shah Rukh Khan hints at returning as G.One in Ra.One's sequel on 60th birthday: ‘It’s easier now…’

Now, over a decade later, Shah Rukh Khan has hinted that fans might just see G.One again. During a special fan meet on his 60th birthday in Mumbai, the superstar opened up about the possibility of a Ra.One sequel and reflected on why the film still holds a special place in his heart.

When Ra.One hit theatres in 2011, it was unlike anything Bollywood had seen before — a video game-inspired superhero saga that mixed sci-fi with Indian family drama? Hell yes. For many, it was also a cultural reset; after all, where else can you find a film that features both a Christian and a Hindu funeral?

“It was very close to my heart…” Speaking about the film, which starred him alongside Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan, SRK said, “Because it was a new kind of film, and it was very close to my heart. Anubhav (the director) worked really hard to make it. So I was expecting it to start a new trend. Because I always feel that if I make a film — since my position is so good, and I’ve really been gifted by God to be in this position — then I should make things that inspire others to make such films too. Because it’s very important for our country.”

He further reflected on the expectations he had back then: “I thought that when I make Ra.One, everyone would say, ‘It’s a superhero film!’ Not just a superhero one, but it was also about visual effects. Studios would come here, a lot of things would change. So yes, it didn’t quite live up to those expectations. But as a film, it did very well. I think people loved it even then.”

SRK went on to share how he believes the film would be far more appreciated in today’s technology-driven world. “And maybe there were things — like PlayStation, video games, or iPads — that people weren’t so familiar with back then. Now we know much more about all that. Everyone has a smartphone now. Back then, it wasn’t like that. Today, it would probably be more acceptable,” he said.

And finally, the actor didn’t rule out the idea of returning as G.One, hinting at a potential sequel if Anubhav were to revisit the concept. “So yes, if Anubhav ever decides to… because he’s the one who made it, and I think only he can make it again. We worked really hard on it. And God willing, if the time ever feels right, we might do it again. It’s easier now anyway,” he said.