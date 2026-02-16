Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his relationship with Suhana, Aryan, AbRam; calls them his ‘best critics’

After spending decades at the top of the film industry, Shah Rukh Khan says nothing keeps him more grounded than his family. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the influence of his children — Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan — and how they have helped him stay focused on what truly matters beyond fame and success.

In an interview with SCREEN, he reflected on his hiatus post Zero (2018) saying, “What shifted in those four years?”. He continued, “As people around the globe returned to their families during the Covid-19 pandemic, I reconnected with mine too. Always a hands-on father, I was never distant from my kids — but spending undivided time with them made me value what I have and return to form with a renewed vigour.”

‘My children are my best critics…’ Shah Rukh shared how his family keeps him grounded even amid his busiest days. “My children are my best critics! My family is my North Star who keeps me grounded and reminds me of what truly matters, no matter how busy life becomes,” he said.

“Legacy isn’t solely defined by professional achievements, but by the values and memories I share with my family. Balancing both comes down to being fully present. While I pursue my passions and work, I never lose sight of the simple joys of being a father,” he added.

‘I’m incredibly proud of my children…’ Speaking about his kids’ creative pursuits, Shah Rukh further said, “I’m incredibly proud of my children. It’s been a privilege watching them come into their own as performers and individuals.” He added that doing voiceover work with them was a unique bonding experience: “Although I showed them the ropes, they opened my eyes to new perspectives through their curiosity and imagination.”

Aryan made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood last year, which Shah Rukh also co-wrote. Suhana will soon be seen sharing the screen with her father in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King, releasing this Christmas. Meanwhile, the youngest son, AbRam, continues his schooling.