Shah Rukh-Priyanka Chopra were first choice for 2 States? Chetan Bhagat reveals being doubtful about Alia Bhatt-Arjun

In 2014, actors Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came together for the film adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s 2009 novel 2 States . It was an unexpected pairing and a big milestone in the careers of the two young stars who had begun their Bollywood careers only a few years ago. Alia portrayed the role of Ananya Swaminathan, a Tamilian, who fell in love with a Punjabi boy named Krish Malhotra aka Arjun, while pursuing MBA at IIM Ahmedabad. Alia and Arjun left fans pleasantly surprised with their versatile performances and fresh onscreen chemistry, winning hearts. But did you know Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were the first choices for Krish and Ananya’s roles?

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Chetan Bhagat revealed that 2 States had a different team when it started off. He was quoted saying, “There was a time Vishal Bharadwaj was going to make it. There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Priyanka Chopra’s names were talked about. I think 2 States sabhi ke naam ka article to aaya hi tha.” Recalling how he was initially doubtful about the new casting, Chetan shared, “To be honest, when they said, there is a new director and it's Arjun Kapoor who had one movie and Alia Bhatt who had one movie, Student Of The Year. I was like ‘okay’, but this is not what was discussed.”

However, Chetan was later happy about how the movie turned out. He shared, “It was such a nice casting, and it made the movie fresh because they were young. If it were older actors, I don't know, maybe they would have done a great job. But it was very surprising.”

Up next, Alia will be seen in Alpha, which is the next installment in YRF’s Spy universe. She also has Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in her kitty. Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi.