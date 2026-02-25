Shahid Kapoor birthday throwback: When the actor revealed the only show his wife Mira Kapoor would ever act in

On Shahid Kapoor’s 45th birthday today, fans are looking back at one of his most loved and lighthearted fan moments, a cheeky interaction that revealed a funny and charming side to the star. During an old chat, a fan asked him if he’d ever want to work with his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor. “Sir, I just wanted to ask — if you could do one movie with your wife Mira, which movie would you pick?” the fan asked. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

The actor, known for his sharp sense of humour, gave a response that instantly went viral. Laughing, he said in the Bollywood Hungama video, “I think if she wanted to do something, she’d want to do not a movie, but that show Schitt’s Creek. Okay, so I think that’s what she would like.”

A love story that began as an arranged marriage Shahid and Mira Rajput Kapoor’s story has often been described as modern yet deeply rooted in tradition. The two were introduced through their families via the religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas and what began as an arranged match turned into one of Bollywood’s most admired love stories. Mira reportedly took around six months to agree to meet Shahid, while he, by his own admission, was taken by her grace during their very first meeting — a seven-hour-long conversation at a farmhouse in Delhi.

Despite the 14 year age gap between them, their bond grew quickly. Shahid has often spoken about being drawn to Mira’s simplicity and wisdom beyond her years. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi, attended by close family and friends.

Today, the duo are proud parents to two children — Misha (born 2016) and Zain (born 2018). On their 10th wedding anniversary in 2025, Mira posted a heartfelt note on Instagram alongside a series of throwback pictures. She wrote, “Ten years later, and you’re still the one, my forever. You and I, we, us, and now.”