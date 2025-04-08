Shalini Pandey is dying to romance Ranbir Kapoor after Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda: ‘To experience that high…’

The gorgeous Shalini Pandey began her journey as an actor with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2017 Telugu blockbuster hit film Arjun Reddy. She shared the screen with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and the two instantly struck a chord with the audience thanks to their natural and intense chemistry. In 2022, Shalini once again made headlines when she was cast opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, this time as a pregnant Gujarati wife. The film flopped but the pairing won hearts. Well, up next Shalini wants to romance Kapoor Khandaan ka chirag Ranbir Kapoor onscreen. Shalini Pandey and Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, Shalini Pandey lauded Ranbir Kapoor and expressed her desire to work with him one day. She shared, “Ranbir Kapoor is one actor that I'm dying to romance onscreen. Just to have, you know, work with him, because he's just been an actor jo mujhe lagta hai jo magical hai yaar screen pe. I don't know what he does. Maybe he does not even move his face but his eyes are just amazing to watch. Toh jab aap unko screen pe dekhte ho aapko lagta hai ke, I don't know, just he's expressing something jo aapke dil tak pohonch raha hai.”

Shalini explained, “Toh I think, to experience that high, I would love to be his co-actor.” Apart from wanting to romance Ranbir onscreen, Shalini has another interesting connection with the actor — time and again, she has been compared to his star wife Alia Bhatt. Ever since Shalini began her career as an actor, many netizens have claimed that she has an uncanny resemblance to Alia, everything from her dimple to her voice. Talking about the same recently, Shalini shared how she admires Alia but does not like it when fans draw comparisons.

On the work front, Shalini was last seen in the web series Dabba Cartel. Last year, she shared the screen with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in Maharaj. Up next, the actor will be seen with Dhanush in the Tamil film Idly Kadai. Hopefully, Shalini will soon get her wish and bag a project with Ranbir too!