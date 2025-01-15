Shalmali Kholgade to run marathon, aims ‘to finish Half Marathon in 2 hours’; shares running has helped her music career

Besides acing her music game, Shalmali Kholgade is also focused on her racing game! Ahead of participating in the Mumbai Marathon this Sunday (January 19), the singer talks to us about the impact participating in marathons has had on her life and career. “I am about to run my fourth half marathon. Training for it, running on the day and then finishing it always feels like a feat. My learnings from running long distances have had a lasting impact on my career and life in general. It has changed the attitude with which I approach things. I truly think of myself as a ‘lambi race ka ghoda’ now when it comes to my music career and my love for running,” she says. Shalmali Kholgade shoots for HT City during her prep

Shalmali Kholgade preps for the marathon

Sharing how she is prepping for her upcoming marathon, Shalmali Kholgade says, “Four months back, I was able to train more regularly. But these days, I’ve just been running four days a week given my travel schedule. I do one long-distance run, one speed run and one or two recovery runs. I do strength training in the gym on other days or Pilates and Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) on other days. I aim at finishing this Half Marathon in two hours.”

Ask how she got into running marathons, and the 35-year-old says, “My sister-in-law, who has run several marathons, got me into running. That, coupled with the fact that I’ve always wanted to sing and dance on stage for which stamina plays a big role, got me interested in marathons.”

And having completed three marathons successfully, the singer says its impact on her mental and physical health is quite evident: “I feel running is the best kind of me time. I am alone with my thoughts when I’m on a run. While sometimes I’m having the time of my life, I’ve often cried while running. It is one thing to have your endorphins out and about which give you a feeling of elation, but I find myself also creatively active on my runs - I’m thinking of the next thing I want to do on stage, a song I want to write or a video I want to shoot. As far as my physical health is concerned, I hardly fall ill because I run.”

Speaking of prepping for the run, what are the dos and don’ts? “Water intake has to be high, since you lose a lot of water on the run. Although regulating your breath and small sips of water can manage it. The day before a run, I eat a slightly high-carb meal like a rice bowl or some pasta. During the run, I like to have energy booster gummies. I start psyching myself mentally the day before the race. Also, I go to bed as early as possible,” says Kholgade.

Is there a running playlist that keeps her going? “I have a workout playlist that has a mix of upbeat and easy music, from Beyoncé and Chris Brown to some of my own music like Grind. But there are days when I just keep John Mayer on shuffle. This is an odd choice for a run, but something about his music has a calming effect on me,” she ends.