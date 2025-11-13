Shashwat Sachdev reveals Aryan Khan ‘worked through the night’ while creating music for Ba***ds of Bollywood

Music composer Shashwat Sachdev finds himself in the middle of a creative high. Fresh off the success of Ba***ds of Bollywood and now with Dhurandhar already making waves long before its release, the National Award-winning composer finds himself in a rare creative rhythm — one where instinct leads, and the story decides everything else. For him, the core of composition isn’t about grandeur or genre, it’s about truth. Shashwat Sachdev composed the music for Ba***ds of Bollywood directed by Aryan Khan “For me, it’s always been about being true to the material. Sometimes that means enhancing the story, sometimes filling in emotional blanks. I think I’m just a storyteller who uses sound instead of words,” he says. That philosophy shapes everything he touches — from his recent collaboration with Aryan Khan to his upcoming projects with Ranveer Singh and Hanumankind. Their creative synergy, he says, came from a shared purpose.

“His (Aryan Khan) focus was just to entertain people — no overthinking, no noise. When that kind of energy fills the room, it becomes something spiritual. We both worked through the night, so our sessions felt like a little creative festival — laughter, madness, and music that never stopped,” he smiles. Up next, Dhurandhar continues that same search for honesty. “It’s one of those rare scripts that comes from a very deep place. Aditya (Dhar; the director) has done something extraordinary twice — once when he wrote it, and again when he directed it. The script already played like a movie in my mind,” he says.