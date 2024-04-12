 Shehnaaz Gill: Baisakhi mein mazze karo, patang udao, acha khana khao - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Shehnaaz Gill: Baisakhi mein mazze karo, patang udao, acha khana khao

ByKavita Awaasthi
Apr 12, 2024 10:07 PM IST

On Baisakhi (April 13), Shehnaaz Gill reminisces about her Punjab roots and shares plans for Mumbai festivities

"Punjab poora golden hota hai Baisakhi par," says actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill reflecting on the significance of the spring harvest festival celebrated on April 13.

Shehnaaz Gill talks about Baisakhi and festivities in her village
Shehnaaz Gill talks about Baisakhi and festivities in her village

Festivals are etched in tradition and Baisakhi is one of the biggest festival in Punjab, she says, adding, "Saare farmers katai karte hain aur sab jagah khushali hoti hai. We eagerly anticipate the festivities, offering prayers, expressing gratitude to Mother Nature for a bountiful harvest.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Thank You For Coming actor adds, "Baisakhi is special as I come from a farming family. My uncles still go for harvesting on tractors kyunki hamari fasal hai.

Recalling about her childhood in Dhianpur village near Beas in Punjab, during the festival, Shehnaaz says, "Baisakhi mein maze karo, patang udao, acha khana khao. It is all about food, farmers and flying kites. Maze toh bachpan mein karte the hum sab. I recall playing hide-and-seek with cousins while everyone was around. We would dress up, visit the Gurdwara, and do paath there. Mere gaon mein, hum patang bhi udate the, nagar kirtan nikalta tha aur hum Gurudware bhi jaate hain. It's all about sharing your happiness and celebrating a good harvest. We prepare meethe chawal at home, especially on Baisakhi. It's a big day and there are huge celebrations in Punjab."

Shehnaaz's new song Dhup Lag Gayi recently released and she has been busy promoting it. Currently in Mumbai with her mum, they plan to go to Gurudwara on the festive day. "Mumbai mein, we go to Gurudwara and express gratitude. Mummy ke saath jaoungi mattha tekane and thanks kehne." The actor shares that on festive days, she "misses the desi khana Punjabi food" but is looking forward to gorging on some yummy Punjabi food in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Kavita Awaasthi

    Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe

News / HTCity / Cinema / Shehnaaz Gill: Baisakhi mein mazze karo, patang udao, acha khana khao
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On