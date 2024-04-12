Shehnaaz Gill: Baisakhi mein mazze karo, patang udao, acha khana khao

"Punjab poora golden hota hai Baisakhi par," says actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill reflecting on the significance of the spring harvest festival celebrated on April 13. Shehnaaz Gill talks about Baisakhi and festivities in her village

Festivals are etched in tradition and Baisakhi is one of the biggest festival in Punjab, she says, adding, "Saare farmers katai karte hain aur sab jagah khushali hoti hai. We eagerly anticipate the festivities, offering prayers, expressing gratitude to Mother Nature for a bountiful harvest.

The Thank You For Coming actor adds, "Baisakhi is special as I come from a farming family. My uncles still go for harvesting on tractors kyunki hamari fasal hai.

Recalling about her childhood in Dhianpur village near Beas in Punjab, during the festival, Shehnaaz says, "Baisakhi mein maze karo, patang udao, acha khana khao. It is all about food, farmers and flying kites. Maze toh bachpan mein karte the hum sab. I recall playing hide-and-seek with cousins while everyone was around. We would dress up, visit the Gurdwara, and do paath there. Mere gaon mein, hum patang bhi udate the, nagar kirtan nikalta tha aur hum Gurudware bhi jaate hain. It's all about sharing your happiness and celebrating a good harvest. We prepare meethe chawal at home, especially on Baisakhi. It's a big day and there are huge celebrations in Punjab."

Shehnaaz's new song Dhup Lag Gayi recently released and she has been busy promoting it. Currently in Mumbai with her mum, they plan to go to Gurudwara on the festive day. "Mumbai mein, we go to Gurudwara and express gratitude. Mummy ke saath jaoungi mattha tekane and thanks kehne." The actor shares that on festive days, she "misses the desi khana Punjabi food" but is looking forward to gorging on some yummy Punjabi food in Mumbai.