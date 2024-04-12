Baisakhi 2024: From meethe chawal to pindi chole, 5 mouthwatering traditional recipes to enjoy on this day

Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi, is a vibrant spring harvest festival that marks the beginning of the month of Vaisakh. It's particularly important in Punjab and northern India but is also celebrated by various Indian cultures and communities around the world. This year, the festival will be celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm on Saturday, April 13. Baisakhi heralds the beginning of a new agricultural season and serves as a joyous occasion that brings together people from diverse backgrounds. Celebrations include activities such as lighting firecrackers, buying new clothes, rejoicing with loved ones, visiting gurudwaras for special prayers, participating in communal meals (langars), joining processions (nagar kirtans), preparing traditional sweets such as kadha prasad, and more. (Also read: Happy Baisakhi 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones ) Embrace the festive spirit of Baisakhi 2024 with these five delicious traditional recipes.

Must-Try Baisakhi Recipes

To make your Baisakhi 2024 more special here are some mouthwatering recipes that you must try.

1. Meethe Chawal

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Meethe Chawal recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1½ cups Basmati Rice

4-5 green cardamoms

A pinch of salt

2½ tbsps ghee

4-5 cloves

1 inch cinnamon stick

½ star anise

A large pinch saffron

10-12 cashew nuts, chopped + for garnish

10-12 almonds, chopped + for garnish

¼ sliced dried coconut

1½ cups sugar

1 tbsp kewra water

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

5-6 pistachios, blanched, peeled and slivered for garnish

Method:

1. Take Tata Sampann Basmati Rice in a large bowl, wash it twice and soak it for 1 hour. Drain and set aside.

2. Heat sufficient water in a deep pan, add 1-2 green cardamoms, a pinch of salt, and mix well. Let the water come to a boil.

3. Add the rice and mix well. Cook till the rice is almost cooked, drain and set aside.

4. Heat ghee in a non-stick kadai, add cloves, open the remaining green cardamom pods and add to the pan. Add cinnamon stick, star anise, and sauté till fragrant.

5. Add cooked rice, a large pinch of saffron, chopped cashew nuts, chopped almonds, coconut, and gently toss till well combined.

6. Sprinkle sugar on top, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes. Gently mix well and cook till the moisture is absorbed and the mixture is dry.

7. Add kewra water, green cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and mix well.

8. Transfer to a serving plate, garnish with chopped almonds, chopped cashew nuts and slivered pistachios.

2. Pindi Chole

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Pindi Chole recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups soaked kabuli chana (white chick peas), overnight and drained

2 tbsp chana dal (split Bengal gram), washed and drained

2 black cardamom (badi elaichi)

1 small stick of cinnamon (dalchini)

2 tsp tea powder

¼ tsp baking soda

Salt to taste

3 tbsp oil

1 tsp finely chopped ginger (adrak)

1 tsp finely chopped green chillies

½ cup grated onions

½ tsp garlic (lehsun) paste

1 cup fresh tomato pulp

1 tsp coriander (dhania) powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp chilli powder

2 tsp chole masala

2 tbsp chopped coriander (dhania)

Method:

1. Make a small potli by tying the cardamom, cinnamon and tea powder in a 2" x 2" piece of muslin cloth.

2. Combine the kabuli chana, chana dal, potli, baking soda, salt and 2½ cups of water in a pressure cooker, mix well and pressure cook for 3 whistles.

3. Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid.

4. Discard the potli and keep aside.

5. Heat the oil in a deep non-stick pan, add the ginger and green chillies and sauté on a medium flame for 30 seconds.

6. Add the onions and garlic paste and sauté on a medium flame for 5 minutes.

7. Add the tomato pulp, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 3 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

8. Add the coriander powder, garam masala, chilli powder, chole masala, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute, while stirring occasionally.

9. Add the kabuli chana along with the water and salt, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 16 minutes or till the water dried out while stirring occasionally.

10. Add the coriander and mix well. Serve hot.

3. Kada Prashad

(Recipe by Chef Sachin Malik, Executive Chef at Radisson Blu MBDHotelNoida)

Kada Prashad recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

120g whole wheat flour

200g sugar

150g ghee

300ml water

Method:

Sugar Solution

1. Take sugar in a sauce pot, add water. Keep the pot on stove top on a medium-low to medium flame. Keep the pot on stove top on a medium-low to medium flame.

2. Stir the solution so that all the sugar dissolves. Heat this sugar solution till it begins boiling. Once the sugar solution boils, then switch off the flame.

Frying Wheat Flour for Kada Prashad

3. Place a heavy-bottomed kadai or pan on another stove top on a low flame. Add ghee.let the entire ghee melt. Then add whole wheat flour. Stir and mix the whole wheat flour with the ghee.

4. Mix very well to get a mixture without lumps. On a low flame begin to fry the whole wheat flour in ghee. Fry the flour stirring non-stop.

5. The colour of the flour will change as you keep on stirring and cooking it. Keep on stirring the flour to ensure even browning. The flour should have a shade of dark golden colour and should have a nutty fragrance.

Making Kada Prashad

6. When the atta turns to a dark golden colour, add the sugar solution in two parts. Be very careful as the mixture bubbles and splutters a lot. Mix and stir very well. Then add the second part of the hot sugar solution. Continue to mix very well.

7. The mixture will thicken as it gets cooked. The halwa will also start releasing ghee. Continue to stir non-stop and cook till the whole mixture becomes one mass and leaves the sides of the pan. The consistency of the kada prasad will also change as well as the colour.

8. When the kada prashad has a thick pudding-like consistency, then switch off the flame.

9. Serve kada prashad hot or warm.

4. Chole Bhature

(Recipe by Chef Sachin Malik, Executive Chef at Radisson Blu MBDHotelNoida)

Chole Bhature recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

150g chickpeas

2g black cardamom

1g peppercorns

2g green cardamom

3g cinnamon

2g bay leaf

5g baking soda

10g salt

300ml water

100ml oil

3g carom seeds

30g garlic

30g ginger

80g onion

10g turmeric

10g chilly powder

50g coriander powder

25g cumin powder

50g chole masala

90g tomato puree

15g salt

5g fenugreek leaves powder

25g dry mango powder

Muslin cloth: a small piece

Bhature Ingredients:

200g refined flour

50g semolina (sooji)

Salt: unspecified (please specify the quantity)

5g baking soda

3g sugar

80g curd

Water as require

Method:

1. Soak chickpeas overnight. In small muslin cloth add black cardamom, peppercorns, cardamom, cloves, bayleaf, make a small bag.

2. In a deep vessel or pressure cooker add the soaked chickpeas, muslin bag, baking soda and 5 cups water. Boil the chickpeas till they are soft and tender. Remove the spice bag and keep the chickpeas aside.

3. For the dough take refined flour in a bowl. Add salt, curd. Sooji, baking soda, baking powder, sugar and little water. Make a soft dough and let it rest for 2 hours.

4. In a pan heat oil, add ajwain. Add chopped garb c and ginger. Sauce and then add chopped onions till light brown. Now add turmeric, chilly powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and chilly masala.

5. Stir and immediately add fresh tomato puree. Cook this masala till oil oozes out. Add salt, kasoori methi power and amchur. To this add the boiled chilly along with water. Now cook till it reduces and thickens up. Cook for 20 mins. Check for seasoning and serve hot.

6. Heat up oil in a deep vessel. Apply oil on your hands and pull out a small ball of the dough. Shape it round and then place it on to the kitchen counter.

7. Roll out oblong or round and deep fry them in hot oil. Cook on both sides. Remove and serve hot with choley.

5. Kesar Pista Phirni

(Recipe by Chef Tarun Dacha on behalf of American Pistachio Growers)

Kesar Pista Phirni recipe (Chef Tarun Dacha)

Ingredients:

500ml full fat milk

30g rice

30g sugar

50g California Pistachios

2 tbsp saffron syrup

50g caramelised sugar (for sugar net)

Method:

1. Soak raw rice overnight and next day make a puree out of it.

2. Boil milk and rice puree in a heavy bottom pan for 20 min on medium heat.

3. Add chopped green pistachios, sugar and saffron syrup in the mixer.

4. Cool down the mixer.

For Plating:

5. Take the cold phirni mixer and put it on the centre of the serving plate and demould.

6. Garnish with sugar net. Drizzle Roohafza from top.