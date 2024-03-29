 Shehnaaz Gill drops stunning pictures in white salwar suit, asks fans to 'just double tap' | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Shehnaaz Gill drops stunning pictures in white salwar suit, asks fans to 'just double tap'

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 29, 2024 07:23 AM IST

In a stunning white salwar suit with golden zari details, Shehnaaz opted for a no makeup look as she gave us fashion inspo for the upcoming festivals.

Shehnaaz Gill is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Be it casual attires or ethnic outfits, Shehnaaz can ace any look to perfection with her personalised sass and sartorial sense of fashion. Shehnaaz's fashion diaries in the six yards of grace are our absolute favourite and for all the right reasons. The actor keeps setting the fashion bar high for us to reach with every picture that she drops on her social media handles. A day back, Shehnaaz made our midweek easier with a set of pictures of herself looking absolutely stunning in a stunning ethnic look.

Shehnaaz made heads turn with her stunning ethnic look

Shehnaaz looked ravishing in a white salwar suit. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Faabiiana as she picked the ethnic look in white. The actor decked up in the white salwar featuring a boat neckline decorated in minimal golden zari details. The salwar featured full sleeves, with minimal zari patterns on the cuffs. She teamed it with matching palazzos with zari details at the ankles. In a stunning white dupatta with intricate golden zari work placed on one shoulder, Shehnaaz posed for the pictures and made us drool. "Just double tap," read Shehnaaz's caption.

In no time, Shehnaaz's pictures with flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to the pictures. Shehnaaz's friend and colleague from the film industry Zareen khan wrote, "Pyaari," and dropped a black heart. Shehnaaz kept it minimal with transparent slippers as she decked up in a no makeup look. Shehnaaz wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part and decked up in smokey and silver eyeshadow, mascara, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Needless to say, we are taking notes of her look for the upcoming festivals.

    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
