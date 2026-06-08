Shraddha Kapoor's next film Eetha finally gets a 2026 release date, read here

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the hit Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank in 2024, but an update on her next, Eetha has been awaited by fans. While updates would keep coming up now and then about the shoot of the biopic, there was nothing concrete. Until today. Shraddha Kapoor

The makers have finally announced that the film is releasing this year. They have written in their announcement that producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar, after delivering the bit Chhaava in 2025, are reuniting for Eetha, "a bold and emotionally charged film" that features Shraddha in a powerful, author-backed role.

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The release date has been locked for August 28, which happens to be the festival of Rakshabandhan as well.

The film, apart from Shraddha, will also feature Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles

Eetha is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The story will span from the 1940s to the 1990s, from her rise to fame and the struggles she faced.

Shraddha's last film Stree 2 had been a massive hit. Co starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi, it became an all-time highest grosser among Hindi films. It featured a cameo from actor Akshay Kumar as well.