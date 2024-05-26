Shubhangi Atre gives Mumbai heat a break, reunites with daughter Arshi in Seattle

Actor Shubhangi Atre’s work in television shows takes most of her time but she decided to put work on hold and enjoy some family time with her daughter Ashi, who is studying in the US. The actor has gone for a 12-day trip to spend time with her daughter. Shubhangi Atre with her daughter Ashi.

The 43-year-old, best known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, connected with us over a call from the US to share her joy of meeting her daughter after along gap.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I feel amazing. Of course I missed her and now we only meet twice a year, so I have been very excited and we are going to spend quality time together. Because we are staying at Seattle for the first time, so there are several places and we will have a family reunion. We will visit several places and keep posting pictures,” shares the actor, who is staying in Seattle with her sister and her 18-year-old daughter has joined them from Chicago.

Also Read: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre not filing for divorce for the ‘sake of her daughter’

The change of pace and temperature comes as a breath of fresh air for the actor, who shares, “It was a much needed break for me, the climate here is so good. The temperature is 7- 8 degree Celsius. Mumbai was 43 degrees but here its so much less. There is sudden drastic change for body also but I am having fun.”

The actor asserts that working in a routine tends to get boring and it is important for everyone to have this kind of change. The actor decided to meet her daughter as the latter’s first semester of college is over.

Atre clearly doesn’t hold back on her excitement of meeting her daughter but a part of her also misses the camera. She says, “Firstly, climate change and then jagah badal jaati hai. Washington state is a very beautiful and scenic. It is very organised, beautiful and clean and it feels very nice. Spending time with the family feels all the better, meeting Ashi feels the best but I love my work and miss my work at the same time.”

Shubhangi knew that she wanted to take something for her daughter to celebrate her semester getting over, so she decided to take some sweets and quickly adds, “I also picked some Baklava for her from Dubai!” The dotting mother is hoping that she can bring Ashi back to India for some time, although those plans remain a mystery for now.