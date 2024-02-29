Siddhant Chaturvedi: In my low phase, Ranbir Kapoor told to not get agitated with others doing 100 things, or being seen

Sidhhant Chaturvedi got a much-needed hit in the form of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in December last year. A direct to OTT release, it fetched him good reviews, something he had been craving for ever since Gully Boy happened in his life. Siddhant Chaturvedi

His next, he shares, is waiting to be announced. “I don’t know (it is not being announced), it is the right time to do it. Both the male and female protagonists have become so relevant in the last three months. Even I needed this boost, and she has suddenly appeared on the map, like wow,” he says.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While things have started looking up, the phase where his films didn’t connect with the audience must have been daunting, we say. Did the industry support him enough?

The 30-year-old says, “I don’t keep personal expectations from the industry, only professional ones. Everybody has been very nice and reached out to praise me if I am doing well. It’s not like when the phase was low (they did not) When I went to parties, they spoke to me and said ‘it happens to everybody’ I spoke to Ayushmann (Khurrana) on this. He said one thing is good that this phase happened at such an early age, now I will know how to handle things. If it happens at a later stage, I don’t know where to go. He said right now phoonk phoonk ke kadam rakho.”

Naming two more individuals who helped him sail through, Chaturvedi adds, “I was surprised by them, Vicky (Kaushal) and Ranbir (Kapoor). Ranbir spoke to me at length when he called me over to just chill, he doesn’t do parties. I said ‘I don’t know bhai, kuchh chal nahi raha’ He said ‘no, keep working, don’t agitated about other people doing 100 other things or being seen’ That’s his way of doing things. He is not anywhere but everywhere. Ranbir and Alia are the only two people who had sent me a long message after Gehraiyaan.”

He shares that Ranbir also told him that he had thought his film Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year would be his Munnabhai M.B.B.S. “He said jab tu expect nahi kar raha hoga (tab chalegi film)...I was not expecting much from Kho Gaye... I said ‘okay, we have made it for a target group, those people will give it love’ I didn’t know so many people would like it,” he ends.