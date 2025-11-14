Sidhant Gupta: Playing Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom At Midnight was both painful and fascinating

As today marks Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday, actor Sidhant Gupta feels honoured to have got the chance to play the historical figure on screen in Freedom At Midnight. "There comes a big change after you truly play a character. Your perspective changes and the way you see life changes. It's like a broader perspective, more open-minded... It's like your mind opens up. The one thing that I took away from him is that if you want to be a hero, you have to give a damn about people. It's as simple as that," he says. Sidhant Gupta

Reflecting on his experience of imbibing the persona of our first Prime Minister, Sidhant Gupta shares, "I have cherished playing him. It was both painful and fascinating. Painful because I used to sit three hours every day wearing that prosthetic on my face. And fascinating because there's something about when you wear all that prosthetic, that feeling that you change physically and that really helps your internal system."

One similarity between Sidhant and Nehru ji is the calmness they both possess. Agreeing to the assessment, he says, "When you look around the world that we live in, the pace of the world, that's only increasing. If you truly want to grow in life and fulfil all your dreams for yourself and for others, and if you really want to make sure this life counts, there's no other way but to find that calmness and stillness. And you have to be in touch with it. That's your hope."

Nehru ji's birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day. Ask Sidhant about his memories of celebrating Children’s Day and he shares, "I do remember that we used to remember through our history books as much as we knew about Jawaharlal Nehru and we used to call him Chacha Nehru and that was really special. It's like, someone you don't even know used to be the Prime Minister of India and seemed like your father's brother, giving a familiar touch.