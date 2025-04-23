Sidharth Malhotra gets upset as paps try to click his pregnant wife Kiara Advani; ‘Want me to get angry now?’

3 months ago on February 28, star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a good news with their fans. The lovebirds, who got married in February 2023, announced that they are expecting their first child together. Sidharth and Kiara took to social media to share the news with an adorable picture of their hands holding a cute pair of white baby booties in them, along with the caption: “The greatest gift of our lives👼Coming soon ❤️🧿🙏🏻.” Well, today we witnessed Sidharth’s protective pati avatar when the soon-to-be parents stepped out to visit a doctor. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

More often than not, Sidharth Malhotra is quite gentle with the media, often obliging shutterbugs with photographs. However, today he got extremely upset with the paparazzi. This is because some members of the paparazzi gathered around the actor’s car in an aggressive attempt to click his pregnant wife Kiara Advani right after Sidharth walked her to the car from the hospital. In a polite but strict tone, Sidharth warned the shutterbugs to behave themselves. In a viral video from the hospital, the actor can be heard saying, “You guys start behaving now. One second, get back, get back! Behave yourself yaar. You want me to get angry now? One second, boss!”

In the comment section below, many fans came out in Sidharth’s support after he was wrongly accused of getting ‘aggressive’. For instance, one social media user stated, “Respect their privacy, and maintain some boundary man,” whereas another fan wrote, “Very rightly so! They’re literally outside a clinic, and she looks tired and exhausted. Have some manners, please stop shouting like that and peeping into the car.” Another comment read, “Unki b life hai har time unki privacy disturb kroge to or kya karnge wo😡,” whereas another netizen agreed and shared, “So justified yaar, like stop infiltrating their privacy… like you guys need to maintain some boundaries!!!”

Well, Kiara is glowing and we can’t wait to see her thrive as a mother soon, with the very protective and loving Sidharth by her side.