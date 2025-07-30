Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s almost-kiss and chemistry in Param Sundari’s Pardesiya leaves us gasping in delight

Fresh onscreen pairings are always a welcome change for the audience. So when it was announced that Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra — two very good looking actors — were coming together, netizens were elated. The first look teaser of their film Param Sundari, featuring a glimpse of Sidharth and Janhvi’s jodi and Sonu Nigam’s mesmerising vocals, further raised our expectations. Well, after what seems like an incredibly long wait, makers finally dropped the first song titled Pardesiya today. But after watching the magical love song, we can confidently say that the wait was so worth it! Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra make a beautiful pair. We already saw that in Param Sundari’s teaser and behind the scene clips featuring the two actors. But with Pardesiya, they have established themselves as a convincing pair of individuals who are deeply in love in the audiences' eye. The song, helmed by Sonu Nigam, Krishnakali Saha and Sachin-Jigar transports you to a land far far away from reality, where old school romance and charm take over your senses. The song in itself is beautiful, with a lush green picturesque background. But the highlight, like frosting on a delicious cake, is Janhvi and Sidharth’s chemistry. Just when you think this can’t get any better, the two share an almost-kiss, leaving us with butterflies in our stomach.

Much like us, netizens are blown away by Param and Sundari’s very ‘sundar’ chemistry. Under the video, a fan gushed, “Ngl the song is beautiful, the cinematography is superb and the leads look gorgeous😍 I can't believe I'm saying this but Jhanvi is looking good in the film. As for Sidharth Malhotra, dude's aging like fine wine🔥,” whereas another comment read, “Ok sonu nigams voice 😘😘 sweet like honey . Atleast the song sounds good and the music video is visually stunning.” Another netizen stated, “Loving the song, it's on repeat. Sonu is such a gem, listening to him gives me 2000s bollywood nostalgia. Even Sid and Janhvi have good chemistry here. If the good romance song streak continues then I'm sure this too will have a good run in the BO.”

How excited are you to watch Sidharth and Janhvi as Param Sundari in theatres on August 29?