Sid at Siddhivinayak to Rajkummar at Golden Temple: Bollywood's new batch of dads go spiritual for their little ones

It was only 2 weeks back that Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced that they were expecting their first baby. Sidharth Malhotra and his mother at Siddhivinayak Temple; Rajkummar Rao at Golden Temple(Photos: Instagram)

Round about the same time, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, on July 16.

Settling into their new roles as parents, both Sidharth and Kiara have kept quite a low profile, following from their equally hush-hush pregnancy months, save for a few grand occasions such as the latter's Met Gala debut. Earlier today however, Sidharth stepped out for his first public appearance since the birth of his little girl. With his mother Rimma Malhotra in tow, the actor paid a humble visit to the hallowed Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, presumably bowing his head to pray for the newest mum on the block, wife Kiara, and their little one, whose name is yet to be disclosed.

Another heartening public outing reflecting the same sentiment was Rajkummar Rao's quick visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Sharing a series of pictures of him bowing in front of the holy waters, the actor caption his post, "सतनाम वाहेगुरु। वाहे गुरु जी दा खालसा वाहे गुरु जी दी फतेह। ❤️".

Rajkummar's presence there, was presumably to seek blessings for his expecting wife and their little who'll soon join them earth side. The actor made his quick trip to Amritsar, shortly after marking his presence for designers Shantnu & Nikhil, who showcased their Fall-Winter 2025 line at the currently ongoing Hyundai India Couture Week, in association with FDCI. As a matter of fact, the show concluded with Rajkummar, and several other front row attendees like Arjun Rampal, Jim Sarbh, Randeep Hooda, Rahul Khanna, Vihaan Samat and Zahaan Kapoor joining the designer duo on stage as the curtains fell on the show.

Coming back to their spiritual trysts, we wish the both of them all the very best as they embrace fatherhood.