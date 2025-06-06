Sikkim band GATC on America’s Got Talent feat: Playing in front of Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara was pinch-me moment

Girish and The Chronicles (GATC) at the America’s Got Talent stage

Indian hard rock band Girish and The Chronicles (GATC) made history by becoming the first Indian rock outfit to make it to the next round of America’s Got Talent. The four-member band from Sikkim performed a reverb-drenched cover of Adele’s Set Fire to the Rain that left judge Simon Cowell visibly stunned and Mel B declaring it her favourite performance of the season. “For a rock band that started in the hills of Sikkim being seen and celebrated on such a massive global stage is both surreal and humbling. The Northeast has always had a deep-rooted appreciation for rock music. So when a platform like America’s Got Talent shines a light on us, it naturally brings attention to the whole ecosystem. We started GATC at a time when everyone was chasing newer subgenres in the country, but we stuck with the sound we loved: classic hard rock. That choice set us apart, and maybe that’s what made moments like this possible. So yes, the spotlight does feel more intense – but it also feels like a celebration of staying true to who we are, and where we come from,” says vocalist Girish Pradhan.

Ask if they saw it coming, and GATC bassist Yogesh Pradhan adds: “Seeing Steel Panther on America’s Got Talent a couple of years ago definitely planted the seed in our minds, but we didn’t expect it. It all began with a message on Girish’s personal Instagram from one of the producers of America’s Got Talent. They had come across a soundcheck reel he posted from our performance at Independence Rock, and it clearly struck a chord.”

Sharing how making it to the next round of AGT felt like, guitarist Suraz Karki says, “America’s Got Talent is one of the biggest stages in the world, and when the opportunity came along, it felt like the right time to bring our music to a broader audience. We’ve toured across Europe and Asia over the years, but this felt like a rare opportunity to share our music with an even wider audience in the USA. Standing there, playing our hearts out in front of the audience, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Mel B and Howie Mandel – it was nothing short of a pinch-me moment for us.”

Ask how they plan to prepare for AGT, and drummer Nagen Sarki shares, “Our aim is to be ourselves and express that authentically through our performances. At the same time, we’re working quietly behind the scenes to stay ready for whatever this journey has in store for us. Maintaining that balance will help us give our all on the America’s Got Talent stage.”

Assam's Binita Chetry became the first Indian to reach Britain's Got Talent finals recently. And now GATC. Mention how the Northeast seems to be on a roll, and Girish says, “It’s amazing to see artistes like Binita Chetry, Maya Neelakantan, and now us making it to global platforms like Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent. It’s a proud moment not just for the region, but the entire country. It shows the world that India is bursting with creativity and passion. We’re proud to carry that spirit forward and hope it inspires many more artists to dream big and break barriers!”