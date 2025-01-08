Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell reveals he's still dealing with ‘painful’ medical issue

Simon Cowell, a judge on Britain's Got Talent, shocked the co-judges and viewers as he revealed that he was still dealing with a “painful” physical condition. Simon Cowell announced on Instagram, “We're back!” as he was in Blackpool for the next audition round of BGT.

Last year, the 65-year-old TV mogul disclosed that he experiences severe migraines after being forced to skip a few auditions during filming.

Cowell dons a pair of red-tinted glasses to protect his eyes while filming in the studio under intense lighting for an extended period of time.

He posted a new picture on Tuesday that showed the judges getting back together at the BGT auditions as the new series' shooting gets underway.

It appears that Simon is still dealing with migraines a year later because he was donning a pair of the colored lens glasses in the photo.

He started a new series with his fellow judges Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Simon announced, “We're back!” as he was in Blackpool for the next audition round.

In February last year, Simon clarified about his health issues on Instagram and informed his “concerned” fans that he wears glasses due to medical reasons.

“Next week we are filming BGT in Manchester - I look forward to seeing you then. PS. This is why I wear these glasses!” he concluded.

Simon opened up about mystery illness

Sharing a photo of himself on the judging panel with the spectacles on hand, Simon said, “I just found out according to the internet, I have a ‘mystery illness’.”

He further addressed the concerned people and said that he missed two auditions two weeks ago because he experienced a migraine after spending a lot of time in the filming lights.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will once again join the judges in this series, and YouTuber KSI will be in attendance as a guest.

The series was put on hold in October following the demise of Liam Payne, who gained popularity on Simon's show, the X Factor, in 2010.

Fremantle UK, a representative for the show's producer, issued a statement after Liam's death. “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain's Got Talent auditions. Our thoughts are with Liam's friends, family and all who loved him.”