Liverpool vs Manchester United set to go ahead as scheduled despite adverse weather conditions

Reuters |
Jan 05, 2025 03:59 PM IST

Liverpool vs Manchester United: The Premier League match will go ahead as scheduled. 

Liverpool's Premier League fixture with Manchester United is expected to go ahead as scheduled on Sunday despite adverse weather conditions and snowfall, both clubs announced.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: The Premier League match will go ahead as scheduled. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
Liverpool vs Manchester United: The Premier League match will go ahead as scheduled. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)

Britain's Met Office on Friday issued an amber warning, its second-most severe after red, for snow and ice in parts of England and Wales on the weekend.

"A safety meeting was held this morning to assess the weather and travel conditions for today's fixture against Manchester United at Anfield," Liverpool said.

"At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to get the game on.

"A further safety meeting will take place again at midday to assess the latest conditions."

Liverpool at the top of Premier League standings

Liverpool top the standings with 45 points and have a game in hand over the other title contenders.

They are five points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, while United, with five losses in their last six league games, are languishing in 14th with 22 points.

Liverpool's Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed last month due to adverse weather conditions caused by storm Darragh.

