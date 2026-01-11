Edit Profile
    Singer, actor Prashant Tamang Dies at 43, he was a workaholic says Anu Malik

    Prashant Tamang, celebrated for winning the third season of Indian Idol, died at 43 in New Delhi

    Published on: Jan 11, 2026 11:32 PM IST
    By Natasha Coutinho
    Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who became a household name after winning the third season of Indian Idol, died on Sunday at his New Delhi residence. He was 43 and reportedly died after suffering a stroke.

    Prashant Tamang
    Prashant Tamang

    A native of Darjeeling, born on January 4, 1983, Tamang lost his father early in life and later joined the Kolkata Police as a constable. During his service, he nurtured his passion for music through the police orchestra. Tamang later appeared in Paatal Lok Season 2 in the pivotal role of Daniel Lecho.

    Anu Malik a judge on Indian Idol 3 told us, "I was in a recording and this news has spaced me out completely. I had seen his struggle, seen him grow, take my criticism and praise. He would take my feedback, makes changes in the mukhda, antra and ask me how is it sounding? I had never seen such madness in anybody, I would tell him to take it easy but that guy was a workaholic and superb human being. We just lost Zubeen Garg and how do I process this news now? He had a full life ahead in terms of music and shows. I would tell him he should do more shows. My heart goes out to the family and I hope God gives them tremendous strength to bear the loss."

