Singer Amit Mishra happy being in Lucknow for festivities but misses not being with sister on Bhai Dooj

Singer Amit Mishra feels blessed that he was able to make it to his hometown during the Diwali festivities and be with his parents.

The Bulleya (Aye Dil Hai Mushkil, 2016) singer shares a special bond with his only sibling, his elder sister Sushma Mishra, and is missing her presence on Bhai Dooj (on November 3).

“She is a management head with a hospital in Delhi couldn’t join us this year for festivities. Bhai Dooj is among the cherished festival for us, and I will be missing her big time, but I know didi’s wishes and blessings are with me. On the auspicious day, I am visiting my Kuldevta’s Temple in Azamgarh with my parents,” shares the singer.

Mishra says, “My sister is an amazing singer and as a student she used to win all singing competitions, and I secured second position. She is a trained classical singer, but she didn’t choose music as her career. She is hugely inspired by folk music and is a big fan of folk artistes including Sharda Sinhaji and Malini Awasthiji. She recently released folk artiste Hariram Shuklaji’s bhajan Yamuna Kinare and Shardaji’s iconic folk song Kahe Tose Sajna (Maine Pyar Kiya, 1989).”

Sharing her bond with brother, Sushma shares, “We have so many childhood memories. He used to fight with papa that as a sister I get gifts from his side, and he should also get one! After he started earning money and it was the most special gift for us. Also, for me, his fame and success will be the biggest gift. I love being addressed as Amit ki sister!”

She regrets not being able to join them this year. “It’s hurting more as he is at home in Lucknow, and I was not able to make it. If he had been in Mumbai toh zyada nahi bura lagta but due to work couldn’t make it. We will connect digitally on a video call and perform the rituals.”