Singer Anusha Mani on acting debut with web series Hai Junoon: Never saw myself as an actor, but open to more offers now

Known for rendering some hit Bollywood numbers such as Lehrein (Aisha; 2010), Tera Rastaa Chhodoon Na (Chennai Express; 2013) and Gulaabo, (Shaandaar; 2015), among others, singer Anusha Mani marked her acting debut with the recently released web series Hai Junoon. While it came as a surprise to her fans, the singer says it was “a surprise to me too”. Anusha explains: “I never saw myself as an actor, never aspired to be one. But it was one of the most exhilarating experiences of my life.”

Since she enjoyed being in front of the camera, the 40-year-old now wants to juggle singing and acting. “I am very keen on pursuing this further. But the world still needs to know that Anusha Mani is an actor too. That said, music is and will always be my first love, so that will be priority for me,” says the singer.

Making a mark as an actor isn’t a cakewalk for musicians, considering they’re already known for their expertise in another art form. Did she ever fear being judged? “Today, singers are acting and actors are singing - there’s criticism everywhere. We don’t live in a society that gives second chances or constructive criticism. That said, it can’t stop me from living my life to my full potential. What eventually matters is what I feel and what my family and loved ones think of me,” says Anusha, who admits that she was reluctant to take on the acting opportunity at first. She explains: “There was immense reluctance stemming from self-doubt and lack of confidence.”

Having spent so many years in the film industry as a singer, did having contacts and knowing people ease things for her as an actor, compared to an outsider? “Yes and no,” says Anusha, adding, “I know people in the music industry, but the world of acting is totally different. I didn’t know anyone from that part of the industry. I got this audition because they were looking for singers for the role. That said, having a management, helping me on set, going through my contract, negotiating for me and managing dates, helped a lot.”