'What in the cringe?': Singham Again's trailer puts the spotlight on Deepika Padukone, and not in a good way

Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express (2013) may have been among Deepika Padukone's biggest blockbuster in the mid-phase of her career but her performance as Mennamma, was also the recipient of many a brick-bats considering the unmissable stereotypes the character relied on, making it a thorough caricature. But why lie. Deepika has grown by leaps and bounds since then, having delivered several nuanced performances in the meanwhile. But is her social cred strong enough to lead the audience to turn a blind eye to yet another caricature-heavy portrayal? Doesn't seem like it. Deepika Padukone's Singham Again stint has the internet screaming 'cringe!'(Photos: X)

Earlier today, the official trailer for Rohit's Singham Again was unveiled, letting people in on the biggest cop universe crossover planned by the director thus far. The plot will reportedly be following a Ramayana-like trajectory with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and of course, Deepika leading the pack. While all of this sounds incredibly exciting, Deepika's bits in the trailer seem to have been a damper among the crowd.

One of the most disappointing aspects of Deepika in the trailer is how stereotype-ridden her character allegedly looks and sounds. Comparing her presence to that of other actors in the film — those with significantly less stardom than her — first reactions seem to have left the cringe-o-meter broken.

Comments expressing this read: "never imagined deepika doing such cringe acting when we have Arjun and tiger in the film", "The worst character , the worst actor and the worst dialogue delivery award in this massy fest #SinghamAgainTrailer goes to #DeepikaPadukone Its been 11 years since CE released , but she's still having same accent & weird facial expressions, looked cringe to highest orders", "The whole movie concept is cringe but deepika acting is where they draw a line lol" and "Please it looks like Deepika from Chennai express joins the police force. I won't be surprised if she says thangabali kitta varadhey at some point. Cringe fest😭".

Did you like Deepika's bits from the Singham Again trailer?