Sinners X First Reviews: Michael B. Jordan plays a double role in Ryan Coogler’s blood-soaked masterpiece

Michael B. Jordan has always been that guy, the athlete-turned-actor, who can throw a punch and break your heart in the same scene. From his breakout in Fruitvale Station (2013) to his turn as the unforgettable Killmonger in Black Panther (2018), he’s proven time and again that he’s more than just a pretty face. Now, he might’ve just dropped his best work yet with Sinners, a supernatural horror film that’s already racking up critical praise and online hype like wildfire. Michael B. Jordan in Sinners

Written, directed, and produced by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is set in the 1930s Jim Crow–era South, and Jordan takes on a dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. The pair return to their hometown, only to find themselves caught in a nightmare far worse than anything they left behind. In the film’s first trailer, one of Jordan’s characters quietly drops the line, “I’ve been all over this world. I’ve seen men die in ways I ain’t even know was possible… Of all the things that I’ve seen, I ain’t ever seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic… till now.” It’s chilling, cryptic and sets the tone for this thriller.

And this isn’t just Jordan flexing alone. The cast is stacked: Delroy Lindo, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Omar Benson Miller, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, and Lola Kirke all bring depth and texture to a story that blends horror, history, and action into something that feels new. Coogler reportedly also brought in real-life twin filmmakers Logan and Noah Miller as “twin consultants” to help Jordan create two distinct performances. It’s an almost ridiculous level of detail, but it shows.

And the internet? Fully obsessed.

One X user said, “Sinners is unlike anything I’ve seen from the industry in years. It’s a fully formed original product with a budget and ambition to match. Exceptional direction. A crowning achievement for horror. I am floored.” Another posted, “#SinnersMovie is absolutely BRILLIANT! Masterful storytelling from Ryan Coogler, cementing himself as one of the best filmmakers today. The cast? Brilliant. The score? Brilliant. The effects? Brilliant. It’s damn near perfect. An instant classic.” The love doesn’t stop there since Reddit’s been echoing the same energy. One user wrote, “Ryan Coogler hasn’t missed. Never doubted him.” Another added, “It’s getting rave reviews across the board, and almost everyone’s saying it’s Coogler’s best and will probably be one of 2025’s best when all’s said and done. We are so f**king back.”

It’s rare for a genre film, especially one that’s original and unfranchised, to have this kind of early buzz. In a film landscape filled with endless reboots and nostalgia-bait, Sinners is the rare beast: a new story with teeth. So whether you’re in it for the horror, the social commentary, the aesthetics, or just to watch Michael B. Jordan do the most, this is one film you’ll want to see on the big screen. And if the internet has anything to say about it, it might just be the movie of the year.