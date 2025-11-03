Smriti Mandhana’s boyfriend Palash Muchhal celebrates India Women's World Cup win with cute post; netizens react

The Indian women’s cricket team made history on Sunday, November 2, as they clinched their first-ever ODI World Cup title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling finale at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The victory not only marked a monumental chapter in Indian cricket but also became a moment of personal pride for the players. Smriti Mandhana with bf Palash Muchhal Among those beaming with pride was vice captain Smriti Mandhana’s boyfriend, filmmaker and music composer Palash Muchhal, who took to social media to celebrate her remarkable achievement. Palash shared a heartwarming picture of the couple from inside the stadium, both flashing wide smiles that mirrored the nation’s joy. In the photo, Smriti is seen wrapped in the Indian flag, proudly holding the coveted World Cup trophy, while Palash lovingly wraps an arm around her shoulders. “Am I still dreaming?” read his caption.

This isn’t the first time Palash has expressed his admiration for Smriti. Earlier, he had posted a picture of her with the World Cup, writing, “Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani 🇮🇳..” — a sentiment that resonated with millions of cricket fans celebrating India’s long-awaited triumph. And sans are all for the PDA. “Men hyping their women is best genre ❤️❤️❤️,” was one of the comments under his post. Another comment read, “The tattoo, the man , and the trophy , she got everything ❤️🙌.” Another comment read, “Two trophy’s in one frame 😍❤️.”