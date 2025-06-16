Sneak peek into animated adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved The Twits; everything to know

Roald Dahl’s books have always lived in that strange space between charming and unsettling and The Twits is no exception. A biting satire wrapped in a children’s tale, the book has remained one of Dahl’s most beloved stories. Now, fans are in for a treat as the first-ever screen adaptation of The Twits is officially on its way, and the newest look into the animation is everything you'd hope for. Animated adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Twits

What makes this adaptation extra special is how faithfully the shots look to capture the aesthetic of Dahl’s longtime collaborator, illustrator Quentin Blake. Known for his unmistakably scraggly, expressive drawings, Blake’s work is essential to the identity of Dahl’s books — and from the sneak peek, it’s clear the filmmakers have leaned into that legacy with a few exuberant touches.

About the film

The story follows the grotesque Mr. and Mrs. Twit, who now run a twisted amusement park and slowly rise to power in their town. But their reign of terror doesn’t go unchallenged. Two children and a community of magical animals set out to stop them, turning this into a chaotic showdown between cruelty and creativity.

Directed, written, and produced by Academy Award nominee Phil Johnston, who worked on Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), the animated film comes to life with the help of Jellyfish Pictures. Co-directors Katie Shanahan and Todd Demong, along with producer Maggie Malone, co-producer Daisy West, and writer Meg Favreau, round out the powerhouse team behind the project.

With over 16 million copies sold and translations in 41 languages, The Twits is finally leaping off the page—and by the looks of it, into something just as mad and memorable.